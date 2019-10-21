Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Scores in second straight

Caggiula scored a goal on his only shot in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Washington.

The 25-year-old put home a pretty goalmouth feed from Alexander Nylander midway through the second period for his second goal in as many games. Caggiula has the skill set to move up and down the lineup and has frequently done just that with both Chicago and Edmonton. He was back in a bottom-six role Sunday and saw just 11 minutes of ice time.