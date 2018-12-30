Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Shipped to Chicago

Caggiula and Jason Garrison were dealt to Chicago for Brandon Manning and Robin Norell, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Edmonton has been very active this weekend as the team looks to bolster its blue line depth. Caggiula has just 49 points in 156 career games over the last three years with the Oilers. He'll likely take on a bottom-six role with Chicago, dampening his fantasy impact for the rest of the season.