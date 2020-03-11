Play

Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Sidelined with hand injury

Caggiula (hand) won't play Wednesday against San Jose, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

The Blackhawks have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Caggiula's hand injury, so until that happens, he can be considered out indefinitely. Once healthy, the feisty winger will return to a bottom-six role.

