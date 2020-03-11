Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Sidelined with hand injury
Caggiula (hand) won't play Wednesday against San Jose, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
The Blackhawks have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Caggiula's hand injury, so until that happens, he can be considered out indefinitely. Once healthy, the feisty winger will return to a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Won't return Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Two points in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Collects assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Churns out helper•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.