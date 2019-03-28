Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Sitting again Thursday
Caggiula (concussion) won't play Thursday against the Sharks based on Scott Powers of The Athletic noting the team will not make any lineup changes compared to the last game,
Caggiula has been out since the end of February, and the Blackhawks haven't released a concrete timetable for his return with six games remaining in the regular season for this Western Conference club.
