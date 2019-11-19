Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Sitting again Tuesday

Caggiula (concussion) remains out Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Caggiula last dressed Nov. 10, when he picked up an assist for his fourth point of the season. The Blackhawks have built a nice rhythm with wins in each of the three games Caggiula sat out, which could make it difficult for him to crack the lineup when he eventually gets healthy.