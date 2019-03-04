Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Sitting Sunday

Caggiula (concussion) is not in the lineup for Sunday's road contest against the Sharks, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Caggiula will miss a second game with a concussion. With Chicago having three days off after Sunday's game, the 24-year-old will benefit from extended rest, but he remains a long shot to suit up Thursday at home versus Buffalo. Another update on Caggiula's status should surface in the coming days.