Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Sitting Sunday
Caggiula (concussion) is not in the lineup for Sunday's road contest against the Sharks, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Caggiula will miss a second game with a concussion. With Chicago having three days off after Sunday's game, the 24-year-old will benefit from extended rest, but he remains a long shot to suit up Thursday at home versus Buffalo. Another update on Caggiula's status should surface in the coming days.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Out against LA•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Done for night with concussion•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Effective in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Rare big night in win•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Struggling in Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Ready for action Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...