Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Still dealing with concussion
Caggiula is still in the concussion protocol and won't play in Monday's home game against Vancouver, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Caggiula hasn't taken the ice since Feb. 27, and this news suggests he's still not close to returning. The 24-year-old forward is on pace for his best season of his career, sitting at 18 points in 50 games. Caggiula will still need to clear concussion protocol and skate in practice before returning to the lineup.
