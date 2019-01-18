Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Struggling in Chicago
Caggiula has gone scoreless in five games while posting a minus-4 rating since being traded to the Blackhawks on Dec. 30.
Caggiula was never expected to put up big offensive numbers in Chicago, but it's a little disconcerting that he's posted such an ugly plus-minus rating while skating in a checking role with his new team. The former Oiler will hope to register his first point as a Blackhawk during Thursday's matchup with the Rangers.
