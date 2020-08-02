Caggiula received a one-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of the Oilers' Tyler Ennis. He will sit out Monday's Game 2.

There wasn't a penalty on the play that occurred in Game 1 on Saturday, but the league has determined it was worthy of a suspension. Caggiula will be eligible to return Wednesday in Game 3 after failing to record a point through 11:25 of ice time in Game 1.