Caggiula received a one-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of the Oilers' Tyler Ennis. He will sit out Monday's Game 2.
There wasn't a penalty on the play that occurred in Game 1 on Saturday, but the league has determined it was worthy of a suspension. Caggiula will be eligible to return Wednesday in Game 3 after failing to record a point through 11:25 of ice time in Game 1.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Disciplinary hearing set for Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Fully recovered•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Sidelined with hand injury•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Won't return Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Two points in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Collects assist in win•