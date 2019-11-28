Play

Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Transfers to LTIR

Caggiula was placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 10, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Caggiula was already on IR, but his shift to LTIR makes him ineligible to return to action until Dec. 5 against Boston while providing Chicago with salary-cap relief. The 25-year-old winger posted four points through his first 15 games this year.

