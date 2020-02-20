Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Two points in loss
Caggiula recorded a goal, an assist and six hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
This was Caggiula's first multi-point game in over a month and brought his point total this season up to 13, in 31 games. Averaging just over 11 minutes of ice time per night for the year, Caggiula saw just 10:15 on Wednesday, making it tough to have an impact on the game. Don't expect many nights like this from the 25-year-old.
