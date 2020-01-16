Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Two points in Wednesday's win
Caggiula scored a goal and added a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Caggiula set up Zack Smith's shorty in the first period. In the third, Caggiula pickpocketed the Canadiens' Jordan Weal and notched an insurance tally. The 25-year-old forward has been limited to just 19 games after missing nearly two months with a concussion. He's up to six points, 46 hits and 21 shots on goal.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Returns from lengthy layoff•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Back in action•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Making progress•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Will sit out road trip•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Making progress in recovery•
-
Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Transfers to LTIR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.