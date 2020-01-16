Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Two points in Wednesday's win

Caggiula scored a goal and added a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Caggiula set up Zack Smith's shorty in the first period. In the third, Caggiula pickpocketed the Canadiens' Jordan Weal and notched an insurance tally. The 25-year-old forward has been limited to just 19 games after missing nearly two months with a concussion. He's up to six points, 46 hits and 21 shots on goal.