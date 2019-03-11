Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Unavailable against Yotes
Caggiula (concussion) won't be in the lineup versus Arizona on Monday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Caggiula remains on the shelf after suffering a concussion with no clear timeline from the team on when he might return to the ice. The winger will miss his fifth straight game as a result. The Ontario native managed just one point in his previous six contests prior to getting hurt and will offer mid-range fantasy value at best once cleared to play.
