Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Will not make trip
Caggiula (concussion) will not play in Saturday's game against Colorado, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Caggiula has missed the last nine games with this concussion. The Ontario native began skating on his own March 20 after sustaining the injury Feb. 27. The Blackhawks have a quick turnaround, playing the Avalanche in Colorado on Saturday then in Chicago on Sunday. Caggiula has logged seven points in 21 games since being traded from Edmonton on Dec. 30.
