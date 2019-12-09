Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Will sit out road trip
Caggiula (concussion) won't travel with the team during it's upcoming three-game road trip, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Although Caggiula is considered day-to-day, he won't have a chance to return until Sunday's matchup against the Wild. The team recalled Matthew Highmore for the trip.
