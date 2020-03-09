Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Won't return Sunday
Caggiula (hand) left Sunday's contest against the Blues and will not return.
Caggiula left during the second period after the two teams got into a brawl where he evidently injured his hand. The severity of the injury is unclear and his status for Wednesday's game against the Sharks is questionable.
