Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Working through immigration issues
Caggiula is still finalizing his visa, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports, which could see him miss the next few games.
Based on the timeline outlined by the club, Caggiula seems almost certain to miss Tuesday's clash with Boston and could be in doubt versus the Islanders on Thursday as well. Once he is able to join the team, the winger figures to take on a bottom-six role, but could challenge for more play time as soon as he gets more comfortable with his new teammates.
