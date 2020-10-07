Commesso was drafted 46th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Commesso was arguably the top North American goaltender available in what is clearly a down year for netminders. The US NTDP product is a solid all-around option. Commesso doesn't possess elite athleticism, but he's a Tim Thomas-type battler. And at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, brings plenty of size to the table. Every team in the NHL, apart from the Rangers, could stand to add quality goaltending depth to their system, and Commesso certainly provides that for Chicago. A Boston native, the young man will stay close to home and play for Boston University this coming season.