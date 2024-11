Commesso was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

Commesso served as backup to Arvid Soderblom for Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks while Petr Mrazek was away from the team for personal reasons. The 22-year-old Commesso has yet to make his NHL debut, but he appears to be the top option for a recall whenever the Blackhawks need additional help in the crease.