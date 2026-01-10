Commesso stopped 19 of 24 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

Commesso received a tough assignment, filling in for Spencer Knight (illness) and Arvid Soderblom (illness) on short notice. The 23-year-old Commesso wasn't up to the challenge, though the depleted lineup in front of him didn't do any favors. He may be needed to start Saturday in Nashville as well if Knight and Soderblom remain under the weather with the stomach bug that is ravaging the Blackhawks' locker room.