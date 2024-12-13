Commesso turned aside both the shots he faced after replacing Arvid Soderblom midway through the third period of Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

It was the first NHL action of Commesso's career, and the 22-year-old netminder nearly got rewarded with a win when Chicago almost rallied from a 5-1 deficit. Petr Mrazek (groin) isn't expected back for at least another week, and with the team playing back-to-back games this weekend, Commesso seems likely to get his first NHL start either Saturday in New Jersey or Sunday back at home in a rematch with the Isles.