Commesso made 20 saves Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Devils.
It was Commesso's first NHL start, and he had a 1-0 lead heading into the third period. But the Devils overwhelmed the Hawks that frame, including their final three goals which came in 2:06. Commesso is now part of a tandem that's looking to turn around a stretch where they have lost seven of eight. He's bound to struggle -- the Hawks are a bad defensive team. Let someone else scoop him off the wire.
