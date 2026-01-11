Blackhawks' Drew Commesso: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Commesso was assigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday.
Commesso went 1-1-0 in Chicago's last two games, stopping 55 of 60 shots and posting a 36-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over Nashville. The Blackhawks also returned Stanislav Berezhnoy to the minors, which could bode well for the availability of Spencer Knight (illness) and Arvid Soderblom (illness) ahead of Monday's home matchup against Edmonton.
