Commesso was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Commesso spent a week and a half with the NHL club since Petr Mrazek (groin) was sidelined. However, Commesso made just two appearances (one start) during his time with Chicago, posting an 0-1-0 record, 3.38 GAA and .846 save percentage. He'll head back to the minors, where he should see more consistent playing time, after Mrazek was activated from injured reserve Thursday.