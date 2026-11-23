Commesso will make his first start of the 2026-27 season Sunday in Vancouver, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Commesso was called up from AHL Rockford on Nov. 8 but has not gotten into a game to this point. The 24-year-old netminder went 2-1-0 with a 2.31 GAA and a .918 save percentage over three appearances with the Blackhawks last season. Both teams in this matchup are on the second half of a back-to-back -- the Canucks defeated the Wild by a 4-3 score in a shootout Saturday, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-3 overtime win in Calgary.