Commesso signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Chicago selected Commesso in the second round of the 2020 Entry Draft. The 20-year-old netminder recently completed his junior season at Boston University, during which he went 24-8-0 while posting a 2.46 GAA and a .913 save percentage. He'll likely join AHL Rockford for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.