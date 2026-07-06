Blackhawks' Drew Commesso: Signs two-year deal

Commesso signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract with Chicago on Monday, per PuckPedia.

Commesso has a two-way deal with the Blackhawks for 2026-27, and it becomes a one-way agreement in 2027-28. In three NHL outings with Chicago last year, he posted a 2-1-0 record while allowing only seven goals on 85 shots. Commesso also went 13-20-2 with a 3.08 GAA and a .901 in 37 appearances for AHL Rockford in the 2025-26 regular season. The 23-year-old netminder will probably begin the 2026-27 campaign in the minors.