Commesso will patrol the visiting crease in New Jersey on Saturday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Commesso made his NHL debut Thursday in relief of Arvid Soderblom, stopping both shots. Commesso was recalled Sunday as Petr Mrazek was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. The 22-year-old Commesso was 4-6-0 with a 3.34 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 10 AHL games with Rockford before his recall. He has a tough matchup as the Devils are averaging 3.31 goals per game in 2024-25.