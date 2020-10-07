Commesso was drafted 46th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Commesso was arguably the top North American goaltender available in what is clearly a down year for netminders. The US NTDP product is a solid all-around option. Commesso doesn't possess elite athleticism, but he's a Tim Thomas-type battler. And at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, brings plenty of size to the table. Every team in the NHL - apart from the Rangers - could stand to add quality goaltending depth to their system and Commesso certainly provides that for Chicago. A Boston native, the young man will stay close to home and play for Boston University this coming season.