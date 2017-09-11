Play

Miller penned a professional tryout agreement with the Blackhawks on Monday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Over the past two seasons, Miller logged just 83 contests for the Red Wings -- along with registering six goals and three helpers. Given his limited offensive production, if the veteran secures a permanent deal, it will likely be as a penalty-kill specialist.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories