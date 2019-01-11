Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Absent from practice Friday
Keith is under the weather and missed practice Friday.
The team didn't provide any indication on how this might impact Keith's availability for Saturday's clash with the Golden Knights. If the veteran is sidelined, Henri Jokiharju figures to slot back into the lineup. The Winnipeg native registered a point in each of his previous four contests and will look to keep rolling once he is back to 100 percent.
