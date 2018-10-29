Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Adds helper in losing effort
Keith notched an assist Sunday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers.
The Blackhawks' blueliner has seven assists on the seasons but has yet to score a goal. Keith continues to log heavy minutes, averaging over 24 minutes of ice-time per game. It's only a matter of time before the 35-year-old finds the back of the net.
