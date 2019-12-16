Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Aiming for Wednesday return

Keith (groin) logged a full practice Monday and hopes to be ready for Wednesday's home game versus the Avalanche, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

The 36-year-old defenseman has spent that last nine games in the press box, but he just needs to avoid a setback to suit up Monday. Keith's fantasy prowess has been low this year, generating just six points over 25 games, but he does contribute well defensively with 50 blocked shots. The veteran will need to be activated from IR before re-entering the lineup.