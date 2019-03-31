Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Closing in on 40 points

Keith registered an assist, two blocked shots and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Keith has collected 38 points in 78 games this season, as well as 136 blocks and 128 shots on goal. It's not unreasonable to think Keith could reach 40 points after missing that mark last year. He'd need two points over the final four games of the season to do it.

