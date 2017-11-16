Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Dealing with minor illness

Keith has been under the weather, though Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said it's "just a bug but not serious," Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

It doesn't sound like Keith will miss Saturday's road game against the Penguins, but it will be worth checking back to make sure he'll be good to go in this next one. Keith dropped two assists on the Rangers en route to a home win Wednesday, so hopefully the illness doesn't disrupt his momentum whenever he is ready.