Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Dealing with minor illness
Keith has been under the weather, though Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said it's "just a bug but not serious," Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
It doesn't sound like Keith will miss Saturday's road game against the Penguins, but it will be worth checking back to make sure he'll be good to go in this next one. Keith dropped two assists on the Rangers en route to a home win Wednesday, so hopefully the illness doesn't disrupt his momentum whenever he is ready.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Tallies two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Mixed bag this month•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Contributes two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Posts minus-4 rating in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Relatively quiet start to season•
-
Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Will not play for Team Canada in Worlds•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...