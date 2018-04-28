Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Disappointing offensive output in 2017-18
Keith failed to exceed the 40-point mark for the first time since the shortened 2012-13 campaign this season, totaling just two goals and 32 points in 82 contests.
It was a disappointing year for the Blackhawks offense as a whole, but Keith's drop off was especially notable, as he just racked up six goals and 53 points in 80 games a season ago. There's reason to believe Keith's numbers will rebound if the Blackhawks are able to improve their power-play efficiency in 2018-19, but the 34-year-old blueliner probably shouldn't be counted on for high-end offensive production at this stage in his career.
