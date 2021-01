Keith recorded two assists in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Keith had the primary helper on goals by Alex DeBrincat (on the power play) and Connor Murphy. Those were Keith's first points of the year -- he's added seven blocked shots and six PIM, but also carries a minus-4 rating through three contests. At 37 years old, Keith is still seeing top-pairing minutes, but that may be due to a lack of better options along the Blackhawks' blue line.