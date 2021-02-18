Keith notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Keith received a pass from goalie Kevin Lankinen and relayed to Philipp Kurashev. After that, it was all Kurashev, as he cut through the Red Wings' defense for the first goal of the contest. Keith snapped an 11-game point drought with the helper, his sixth of the year in 18 appearances. The 37-year-old has taken on a more defensive role with 32 blocked shots, 37 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating so far in 2020-21.