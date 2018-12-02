Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Ejected against Preds
Keith was ejected after just 2:42 of ice time Saturday against Nashville.
Keith took exception to a hit by Miikka Salomaki, starting a fracas in which Keith accrued penalties for roughing, instigating, fighting, a misconduct and a game misconduct. The veteran blueliner's team was saddled with a seven-minute penalty kill as a result, but at least Keith's owners in leagues that count PIM got a major boost in the category, as he racked up 27.
