Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Ejected against Preds

Keith was ejected after just 2:42 of ice time Saturday against Nashville.

Keith took exception to a hit by Miikka Salomaki, starting a fracas in which Keith accrued penalties for roughing, instigating, fighting, a misconduct and a game misconduct. The veteran blueliner's team was saddled with a seven-minute penalty kill as a result, but at least Keith's owners in leagues that count PIM got a major boost in the category, as he racked up 27.