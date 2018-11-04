Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Ejected early Saturday
Keith received a five-minute major and game misconduct for boarding Dillon Dube 2:14 into Saturday's game against the Flames.
In addition to being faced with a five-minute penalty kill, Chicago will have to play almost the entire contest without its top defenseman. There's also a possibility that Keith faces additional discipline from the Department of Player Safety, as supplemental punishment is always on the table after a game misconduct.
