Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Exits with groin injury
Keith won't return to Friday's game against Colorado due to a groin injury.
The severity of Keith's injury has yet to be disclosed, but it's safe to assume he'll miss Saturday's road clash with Colorado at a minimum. The Blackhawks will likely release an expected timetable for the veteran blueliner's return in the coming days.
