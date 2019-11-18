Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Fifth straight pointless outing
Keith recorded two shots on goal and two blocked shots during 24:03 of ice time in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
The veteran blueliner is struggling to ink the scoresheet, as he's pointless in the last five games and is on an unimpressive 25-point pace. While Keith continues to log plenty of ice time, he's generated just five shots over the last five games. His fantasy value should come around at some point due to his place on the top power-play unit, but it is concerning that Keith starts just 47.2 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone.
