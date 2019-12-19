Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Half-dozen shots in return

Keith (groin) had six shots on goal and was minus-2 with two blocks in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Colorado.

Keith was in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 30 and ended up leading the Blackhawks in shots and ice time (23:16). The 36-year-old has just one goal and five assists in 26 games this season and hasn't found the scoresheet since Nov. 7, an 11-game point drought.