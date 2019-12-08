Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Hasn't resumed skating

Coach Jeremy Colliton said Sunday that Keith (groin) hasn't returned to skating yet and is classified as week-to-week, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Keith has yet to return to the ice is evidence that his timetable is still uncertain for a return. Colliton confirmed the notion, saying that Keith is unlikely for the team's upcoming three-game road trip that starts Tuesday in Vegas. Slater Koekkoek will continue to occupy a top-four role until Keith or Olli Maatta (illness) is ready to return.