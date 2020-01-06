Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Helpers piling up
Keith notched an assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Keith has five helpers in his last five games. The 36-year-old blueliner is up to 11 points, 55 shots and 67 blocks in 34 contests this season. He's well below last year's 40-point pace -- currently, Keith is tracking to land between 20 and 25 points in 2019-20. He'll continue to see a lot of ice time, but his current offensive surge will likely soon fizzle out.
