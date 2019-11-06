Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Lights lamp in loss

Keith scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Keith's tally at 18:06 of the third period brought the Blackhawks within a goal before Timo Meier erased the hope of a comeback. The 36-year-old defenseman now has points in three straight games, giving him five points in 14 contests overall. Keith has added 30 blocked shots and 10 PIM this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories