Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Lights lamp in loss
Keith scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
Keith's tally at 18:06 of the third period brought the Blackhawks within a goal before Timo Meier erased the hope of a comeback. The 36-year-old defenseman now has points in three straight games, giving him five points in 14 contests overall. Keith has added 30 blocked shots and 10 PIM this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.