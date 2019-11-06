Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Lights lamp in loss

Keith scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Keith's tally at 18:06 of the third period brought the Blackhawks within a goal before Timo Meier erased the hope of a comeback. The 36-year-old defenseman now has points in three straight games, giving him five points in 14 contests overall. Keith has added 30 blocked shots and 10 PIM this year.