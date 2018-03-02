Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Nabs assist in loss
Keith picked up an assist and fired two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Sharks.
It was nice to see Keith mark the score sheet, but he hasn't been living up to his lofty standards recently, as he's only amassed one goal and one assist in his last 13 games. The veteran blueliner's owners will hope Thursday's contribution is a sign of things to come rather than an anomaly.
