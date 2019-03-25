Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Nets overtime winner
Keith scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Keith also blocked four shots in the game. In his last six contests, Keith has two goals, two helpers and 14 blocks. The veteran blueliner is up to six goals and 37 points in 75 appearances this season, already better than the 32 points he had last year.
