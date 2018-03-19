Blackhawks' Duncan Keith: Notches two points

Keith tallied two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues on Sunday.

These helpers give Keith 30 of them on the season, but scoring has been hard to come by for the veteran defenseman recently. In his 20 games previous to this one, he managed only four points. Of course, it's also been noted repeatedly that the 34-year-old has only managed one goal on the year in what has now been 73 games. At this rate, Keith is going to fail to hit the 40-point mark in a full season for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign.