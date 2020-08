Keith managed an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Keith set up Matthew Highmore's go-ahead goal in the first period. Outside of a game 2 where he had a minus-3 rating and four PIM, Keith was a productive player in the series with four helpers, eight blocked shots and five shots on net. Expect the 37-year-old blueliner to continue in a top-pairing role.